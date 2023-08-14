Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $247,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.09. 528,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

