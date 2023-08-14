Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,347,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $189.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.