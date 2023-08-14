Alliance Global Partners Cuts Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $9.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLFree Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.38. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

