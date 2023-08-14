Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $100.70 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003192 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007900 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

