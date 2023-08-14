Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 115,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 474,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

