Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.48

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 89458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 1,211,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

