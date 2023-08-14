Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Altimmune Trading Down 1.3%

ALT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 473,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,755. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.09. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

