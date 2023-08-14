Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Altimmune Trading Down 1.3 %
ALT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 473,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,755. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.09. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.