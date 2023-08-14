Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0597 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

