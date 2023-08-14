Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,716 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,079. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
