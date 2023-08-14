Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $487,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.67. 111,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

