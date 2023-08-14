Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,280,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.69. 465,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

