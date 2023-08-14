Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,196,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 282,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

