Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $922,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,690,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,985,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,422,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.