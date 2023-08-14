Altman Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.89. 2,590,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

