Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 14.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $16,131,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,065.5% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 729,498 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $8,634,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $7,620,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $6,553,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

