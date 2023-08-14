Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 944 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,101,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. 561,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

