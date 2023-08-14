Altman Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,420,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.69. 214,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,746. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

