AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.20% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 97,215,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,056,582. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,530,600.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,891,642 shares of company stock valued at $56,338,248 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

