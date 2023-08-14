American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $80.26. 925,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

