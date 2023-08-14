American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.86. 1,018,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,653. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

