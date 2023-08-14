American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

AMSC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 3,302,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.56. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 228.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

