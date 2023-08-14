Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,951. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $20,131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $54.61. 71,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

