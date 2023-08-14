Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$13.89

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ARE stock opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$673.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

