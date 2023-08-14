Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $38.89

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Mplx has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

