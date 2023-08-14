Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 4,494.43

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,494.43 ($57.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.18) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.34) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,580 ($58.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.44) to GBX 4,474 ($57.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.59) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,255 ($54.38) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13). The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.56, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,076.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,156.40%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

