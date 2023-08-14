Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

7/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $315.00.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $305.00.

7/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00.

7/25/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $268.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00.

7/5/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $244.00 to $270.00.

6/30/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $290.00.

6/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

6/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

