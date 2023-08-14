Analyzing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everest Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Group presently has a consensus price target of $429.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than NI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Everest Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 9.14% 14.92% 3.26% NI -5.93% -8.59% -3.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Group and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $13.29 billion 1.16 $597.00 million $30.01 11.85 NI $324.44 million 0.84 -$53.10 million ($1.01) -12.88

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Group beats NI on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.