Analyzing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -24.55% -17.95% -10.70% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Arrival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $200.47 million 2.59 $17.78 million ($0.23) -10.09 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Electric and Arrival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 7 4 0 2.25 Arrival 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $3.49, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Arrival has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,297.91%. Given Arrival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Arrival beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

