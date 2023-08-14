Analyzing Public Bank Berhad (PBLOF) & Its Peers

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Free Report) is one of 275 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Public Bank Berhad to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Bank Berhad and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Bank Berhad 1 1 0 0 1.50 Public Bank Berhad Competitors 1041 2984 3074 11 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 237.81%. Given Public Bank Berhad’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Bank Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Public Bank Berhad N/A N/A 0.75 Public Bank Berhad Competitors $2.32 billion $638.38 million 253.91

This table compares Public Bank Berhad and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Public Bank Berhad’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Public Bank Berhad. Public Bank Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Public Bank Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 58.8%. Public Bank Berhad pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.3% and pay out 18.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Public Bank Berhad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Bank Berhad N/A N/A N/A Public Bank Berhad Competitors 34.75% 10.17% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Public Bank Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Bank Berhad rivals beat Public Bank Berhad on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds. The company also provides Islamic banking, share broking, trustee services, nominee services, unit trust funds sales and management, bancassurance, and general insurance products and services. In addition, it offers mobile, internet, and self-service banking services; credit and debit card, and remittance services; and investment products and services, such as structured product investment and share trading/margin financing. Further, the company provides insurance products, including single premium investment-linked, family and savings, and credit life insurance products, as well as bancassurance services. The company operates through a network of multiple branches and self-service terminals in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Sri Lanka. It serves retail consumers, and small and medium enterprises. Public Bank Berhad was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

