Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Angi by 1,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Angi by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Angi by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

