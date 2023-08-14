Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $241.32 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $241.32 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.16 or 1.00018017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02413299 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $14,982,182.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

