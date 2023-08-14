Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 71,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.