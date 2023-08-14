Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $499,012.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

