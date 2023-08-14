Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.25. 74,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.