Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.25. 74,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
