Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.51. 29,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

