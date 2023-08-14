Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,676 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,505,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 656,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

