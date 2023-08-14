Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

