Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $55.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

