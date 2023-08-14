Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

