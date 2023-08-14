Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $165.27 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

