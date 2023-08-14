Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of EVERTEC worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

