Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,451,000 after acquiring an additional 225,157 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,740. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

