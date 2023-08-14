Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.42 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

