Archer Investment Corp Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,662. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

