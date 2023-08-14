Archer Investment Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.92. 555,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

