Archer Investment Corp Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

