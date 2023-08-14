Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 1.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:UDEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

