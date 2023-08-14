Archer Investment Corp Sells 3,214 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS UNOV remained flat at $30.94 during trading hours on Monday. 174 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,465,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,654.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 7,586,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,586.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,153.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,465,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,654.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,479,313 shares of company stock valued at $456,739.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

