Archer Investment Corp Sells 527 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (BATS:UJUL)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 51.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 169,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth about $718,658,000,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

UJUL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

