Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.65

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 117.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,831,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

